Primary Election Initial Results—Klog 100.7 News

Initial results are in from Tuesday’s Primary Elections. In Longview, three city council races were on the ballot, with the top two candidates from each advancing to the general election.

The closest race locally is for City Council Position 5, where Mike Claxton leads with 1,841 votes. PJ Peterson is currently in second place with 1,511 votes, just 29 votes ahead of Nic Aguirre, who has 1,482.

In the race for Position 6, Chris Bryant leads with 1,834 votes, followed by Oliver Black with 1,572. Josh Carter is in third with 1,322 votes.

For Position 7, Wayne Nichols currently holds a strong lead with 2,285 votes, nearly 50% of the total. Mayor Spencer Boudreau is in second with 1,775 votes, while Marianne Chambers trails with 781.

In Kelso, only one city council race required a primary. That’s for Position 3, where incumbent Kimberley Lefebvre leads with 330 votes, Jackie Collins is close behind with 318, and Sean Legry follows with 154.

he only proposition on the ballot—a property tax levy for the Fort Vancouver Regional Library District— has 310 yes votes and 448 no votes in Cowlitz County. However in Clark County the yes votes lead the no’s by 4,404.

Turnout so far is reported at 18.4%. The next round of results is expected today at 5 p.m.