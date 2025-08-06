1 Dead and 1 Life Flighted After Stabbing Near Mint Valley Golf Course—Klog 100.7 News

A suspect remains at large following a deadly stabbing near Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Tuesday.

Longview Police Captain Brandon McNew said the call came in just after noon, reporting the incident near Terumi Lane. When officers arrived, they found one victim dead at the scene. Another victim was critically injured and was airlifted to a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene, despite setting up containment, officers were not able to locate him. Longview Police Major Crimes detectives are now leading the investigation. McNew urged anyone with information to contact the Longview Police Department at 360-442-5800.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.