Carolyn Helen Brookhart: July 24, 1937 — July 23, 2025

LONGVIEW- Carolyn Helen Brookhart, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, peacefully departed this life on July 23, 2025, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Born on July 24, 1937, in Park Rapids, Minnesota, Carolyn packed in two lifetimes of experiences during her remarkable journey. Her kind spirit and zest for life have left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate to know her.

A dedicated scholar and fine artist, Carolyn earned her Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 1959, followed by a Master of Science and Teaching from Portland State University in 1981. Throughout her vibrant career, she worked predominantly in monoprint, lithograph, and screenprinting. Her artistic talents were recognized through numerous exhibitions and galleries across the Washington DC metropolitan area and the Pacific Northwest, where her intricate patterns captured the imagination of many. Carolyn profoundly impacted her community as the Director of the Lower Columbia College Art Museum and a professor of art history and appreciation from 1982 to 1992.

While Carolyn’s professional accomplishments are commendable, her most cherished role was that of a mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving children, Matthew Brookhart and Lisa Brookhart, her grandchildren, Jake Johnson, Rory Brookhart, Myer Brookhart, Kendall Brookhart, and Hannah Brookhart, as well as her daughter-in-law, Joey Ritchie-Brookhart, and son-in-law, Justin Johnson. Emphasizing family was paramount in Carolyn’s life; she attended every soccer game, dance recital, and milestone event with unwavering enthusiasm. Her devotion to her grandchildren was a testament to her loving nature, as she took great joy in creating memories and sharing moments with them.

Carolyn’s warmth extended beyond her immediate family. As a sister to Kathleen Myers Owen and Frederick Myers, she maintained close ties with her siblings, nurturing relationships that further enriched her life.

Outside her family ties, Carolyn was known for her gracious personality that was characterized by kindness and humor. Friends and acquaintances found comfort in her presence, drawn to her positivity and sharp wit. Carolyn’s willingness to embrace new experiences was highlighted during a trip with her husband, John R. Brookhart, to visit their son in Japan. This venture was not only a testament to her adventurous spirit but also captured her ability to connect with different cultures and people.

Throughout her life, Carolyn advocated for awareness around Alzheimer’s disease, encouraging open conversations about dementia and its signs. With clarity, she wanted others to know that seeking help and guidance should be embraced, not shied away from.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, John R. Brookhart; her parents, Samuel and Helen Myers; and her enduring legacy of creativity, love, and kindness will continue to inspire both her family and friends.

In her 87 years, Carolyn Helen Brookhart exemplified what it meant to truly live. Her memory will forever resonate in the hearts of those who loved her, reminding us to embrace life fully, cherish our families, cultivate our passions, and share laughter with the world.