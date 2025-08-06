Katherine Elizabeth Albright: March 18, 1950 – August 2, 2025

ST. HELENS- Katherine Elizabeth Albright passed away at her home on August 2, 2025 at the age of 75. She was born March 18, 1950, in Yakima Washington where she grew up and attended high school. In 1977 she married Larry Albright, they lived in Portland, Oregon for many years until moving out to Columbia County in 2005. Katherine worked as a clerk at Fred Meyer before retiring in 2012. She was a member of the Warren Grange, enjoyed scrapbooking and her dogs, her biggest joy was sitting outside on the porch watching nature.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Larry, her son Dwayne Campbell, her daughter Cindy Albright, three siblings Richard Selzler, Vincent Selzler, and Frances Ackley, and four grandchildren Jordy Bogle, Tyler Bogle, Ethan Campbell, and AJ Campbell.