Betty Ann Fleming: March 8, 1939 — July 28, 2025

LONGVIEW- Betty Ann Fleming, born on March 8, 1939, in Longview, Washington, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2025, at St. Johns Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, known for her loving and caring nature.

A proud graduate of R.A. Long High School, class of 1957, Betty’s life was marked by her commitment to her family and her many joyful pursuits. She and her late husband, Harold, created treasured memories by hosting Fourth of July celebrations at their family home, where barbecues and fireworks framed the days filled with laughter and togetherness. These gatherings became a beloved tradition that she continued until she could no longer do so.

Betty’s love for her family extended to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Her favorite memories were forged during weekends spent camping and traveling with her family, experiences that brought her immense joy. She was passionate about spending time outdoors, whether that meant riding through the countryside on her ATV or tending to the meticulously cared-for landscaping surrounding her home. Betty also found enjoyment at the casinos and cherished moments spent savoring good food during breaks.

Her legacy is carried on by her two sons, David Fleming and his wife Kimberly, and Gary Fleming and his wife Rosaline. Betty is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Brian Fleming, Kristine Fleming, Zachary Fleming, Ethan Fleming, and Ryan Fleming, along with eight great-grandchildren: Savannah, Harold, Audrey, Owen, Kennedie, Karter, Bailey, and Carson. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Dollie Jensen, and her husband Clayton.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harold, who was her lifelong companion, as well as her parents, Willard and Daphna Bartell, and her brother, Robert Bartell.

Betty Ann Fleming will be deeply missed, but her spirit will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of those she loved and who loved her. She leaves behind a rich legacy of family values, cherished memories, and an enduring influence on all who had the privilege of knowing her.