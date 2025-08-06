Kenneth James Kennedy: October 15, 1928 — July 28, 2025

LONGVIEW- Ken was born October 15, 1928 as the second child of 9 siblings, to Merritt and Lyda Kennedy of Longview, WA. He was into the loving arms of The Father on July 28, 2025. Growing up during the Great Depression and World War II he developed a strong work ethic that drove him his entire life. Growing up in the home of a street preacher he grew strong in his faith which became the most important thing in his life.

Ken’s drive was tested when he owned and operated an independent business selling and repairing automotive batteries at the age of 16, then went on to build two homes before he turned 20. Having graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1947 he waited five months before marrying his first true love, Jean Beesley. When their first son was born they decided a steady income was more important than independence so he took a job in the maintenance department of the Weyerhaeuser wood products organization, retiring in 1986 with 38 years of service

In the early 1960’s, Ken and Jean began buying real estate investment properties which took on a second life for them. Cleaning, painting, roof repairs, carpet cleaning and tenant issues were just another part of daily life. Although they worked hard, they also played hard. Ken took up; the “new sport” of water skiing in 1955 at age 27; snow skiing at 50; sail boarding at 60; and when he was not able to maintain at those, he took up golf at 80. He was never an expert, but he enjoyed all of them and believed in teaching others how to enjoy them, too.

Ken lost his first love in 2017 after 71 years of marriage. Two years later, he found his second love in the form of Wauneta Brewer. Neta was a great fit and they enjoyed some West Coast travel and many sunsets from their homes in Longview and on Lake Mayfield.

Ken was predeceased by his wife Jean and son Tom, his sisters Audrey and Dorothy; brothers Gene (Grace), Vern (Skeets), Ron (Luann) and Don (Judy) and is survived by his son Gary (Lindy), grandchildren Aaron Kennedy (Heather), Lauren Rook (Jeff), Jeremy DeAnda, Alex DeAnda (Amber) and an untold number of nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life is planned for 1:00, Saturday, August 16 at Northlake Church, 2614 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, with a reception to follow. Ken’s final ask was that those attending, please dress comfortably, celebrate his full life and engage/share with each other.