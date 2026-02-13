Steven Von Talbitzer: April 22, 1947 — January 26, 2026

LONGVIEW- Steven Von Talbitzer, a remarkable individual whose presence brightened the lives of many, passed away on January 26, 2026, in Longview, Washington. He was born on April 22, 1947, in Omaha, Nebraska, and lived a life marked by passion, hard work, and dedication to those he loved.

Throughout his career, Steven showcased his diverse talents as a mixologist and bar manager, as well as a carpenter, business owner, and property manager. His ability to blend flavors and create an inviting atmosphere at bars was only surpassed by his skill in managing properties and running successful businesses. He possessed a unique combination of creativity and practicality that allowed him to excel in various fields.

Steven was known for his contagious smile, which could light up any room he entered. He was endlessly generous, always willing to lend a helping hand. However, those who knew him understood that beneath that warm exterior lay a justified temper; he was not one to mess with when his limits were tested.

He is survived by his beloved children, Micah Talbitzer, Chris Talbitzer, and Sami Mendez, who carry forward his legacy, along with his brother, David Fenton. Steven was also a proud grandfather to five grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in his heart.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Steven will be held at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington, on February 13, 2026. The gathering will start at 2:00 PM and continue until 3:00 PM, providing an opportunity for friends and family to come together and remember the impactful life he led.

Steven leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories and a legacy of love and laughter that will endure in the hearts of those who knew him. His spirit will forever be cherished by his family and friends, who will continue to celebrate his life and the joy he brought to those around him.