Kessler Blvd Closure for Tree Removal—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Steven Von TalbitzerFebruary 13, 2026
If you’re driving around the lake this week, be aware that a portion of Kessler Boulevard is closing daily for tree removal.
The City of Longview’s Parks and Urban Forestry Division is closing Kessler Boulevard from Louisiana Street to 24th Avenue through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. During that time, drivers can detour via 24th Avenue.