Multi-Vehicle DUI Collision On I-5 Near La Center Involving Kelso Residents—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

There was a multi-vehicle DUI collision on I-5 in Clark County on Friday afternoon involving two Kelso residents.

The Washington State Patrol reports that four vehicles were traveling southbound on I-5 near milepost 16, near La Center, just before 4 p.m. Three of the vehicles were slowing for traffic when 73-year-old Kathleen Bleth of Vancouver struck one of them with her Honda CR-V, causing a chain-reaction crash. All four vehicles came to rest in the left lane.

Bleth was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center for her injuries, along with the driver and passenger of the first vehicle she hit, 46-year-old Bryan Yu and 46-year-old Yuni Yu, both of DuPont.

Everyone else involved in the crash, including 55-year-old Brian McCoy and 54-year-old Marcia McCoy, both of Kelso, was not injured. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

The Washington State Patrol says speed too fast for conditions and drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. Bleth has been charged with DUI, reckless endangerment, and two counts of vehicular assault.