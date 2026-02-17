Vernonia School Bus Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Vernonia High School student was hospitalized Friday after a school bus carrying student athletes was involved in a crash on the way to a game on the Oregon Coast.

The Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District says a minivan collided with the bus around 3:15 p.m. About five miles outside of Nestucca, the van reportedly crossed the center line and struck the bus. A photo released by the Vernonia School District showed the bus sideways in the roadway with significant damage to its side.

Superintendent Jim Helmen said all students, coaches, and drivers were safe. One student experienced a seizure and is receiving appropriate care. Another student suffered a minor injury that did not require hospitalization.

The scheduled boys’ and girls’ doubleheader that evening was canceled.