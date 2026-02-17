Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Assault with Firearm Involving 15-year-old—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Vernonia School Bus Crash—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 17, 2026
Cold Weather—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NewsFebruary 17, 2026
Jedadia Kanooth was sentenced to more than seven years in prison earlier this month after being found guilty of 2nd-Degree Assault and Felony Harassment.
The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says Kanooth was sentenced to 87 months in prison. He was found to have gotten into a verbal dispute with a 15-year-old and, during the confrontation, pointed a 9-millimeter handgun at the teen.
Authorities later obtained a warrant and confirmed that Kanooth had a firearm at his Longview home matching the description.