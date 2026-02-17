Man Sentenced to Over 7 Years for Assault with Firearm Involving 15-year-old—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Jedadia Kanooth was sentenced to more than seven years in prison earlier this month after being found guilty of 2nd-Degree Assault and Felony Harassment.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says Kanooth was sentenced to 87 months in prison. He was found to have gotten into a verbal dispute with a 15-year-old and, during the confrontation, pointed a 9-millimeter handgun at the teen.

Authorities later obtained a warrant and confirmed that Kanooth had a firearm at his Longview home matching the description.