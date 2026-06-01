2 Hurt in Crash on I-5 North of  Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two people were injured in an overnight crash on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around 11:35 p.m. near milepost 51 when a 19-year-old Longview driver traveling southbound struck a trailer being pulled by a pickup truck.

Troopers say the impact pushed the trailer and a vehicle being transported on it into the back of the pickup. The Longview driver’s Toyota Corolla came to rest about 30 feet off the roadway, while the pickup, trailer, and transported vehicle stopped on the right shoulder.

The driver of the pickup, 34-year-old Jay Silva of Oregon City, and his 19-year-old passenger were both injured and transported to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

The Longview driver, Joseph Mesenar, was not injured. Troopers say speed too fast for conditions caused the crash. Mesenar was cited for second-degree negligent driving.