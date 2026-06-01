Weekend Community Support For Nippon—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The community came out in force over the weekend to support the victims and families affected by the Nippon Dynawave Packaging disaster.

More than 650 people gathered Sunday at Journey Adventist Church to celebrate the life of Gilbert Bernal. Friends, family members, and church leaders shared stories about Bernal’s dedication to helping others and the impact he had on the community. Flags across Washington were lowered to half-staff in his honor.

On Saturday, an estimated 5,000 people attended a barbecue fundraiser at Bob’s Sporting Goods organized by Big Smoke.

Pitmasters from across Southwest Washington brought in smokers, donated food, and volunteered their time to raise money for affected families.

Additional fundraising events are scheduled throughout the week.