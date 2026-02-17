Cold Weather—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

With lows expected to dip below 32 degrees over the next couple of days, the Love Overwhelming Severe Weather Shelter will be open.

The shelter, located at the McClelland Arts Center at 951 Delaware Street in Longview, opened Sunday evening and will operate overnight tonight and tomorrow night. Doors open each evening at 6 p.m., and additional nights may be added depending on weather conditions.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management has also issued a heads-up for possible snow accumulation this week. Cooler temperatures could bring snow through Thursday, mainly in areas above 500 to 1,000 feet in elevation.