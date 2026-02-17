Truck Pulled From Cowltiz River—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A truck was pulled from the Cowlitz River on Saturday afternoon, and the owner has not been located.

The Cowlitz County Dive Team says it worked with the Sheriff’s Office and Carl’s Towing to recover the vehicle near Gerhart Gardens Park in Kelso. The truck was later identified as belonging to 55-year-old Thomas Kennedy of Longview.

The Daily News reports that family members say they believe Kennedy is alive and say he has gone long periods without contacting them before. They say his last direct contact with family was in early December. There have also been reports of possible sightings in the Centralia and Chehalis areas.

It’s still unclear how or when the truck entered the river. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office and reference case number A26-3270.