Smelt Dip Approved For Wednesday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The first smelt dip of the year has been approved for tomorrow on the Cowlitz River, but many are wondering whether the fish will show up after many dippers went home empty-handed last year.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that the river will be open from the Tennant Way Bridge to just past the PH-10 Bridge in Castle Rock from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The season runs through March 21, with weekly updates posted each Friday on whether the following Wednesday or Saturday will be open. A valid fishing license is required for anyone over 15, and the limit is 10 pounds of smelt per person.