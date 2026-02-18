Ruth Adeline Waltner: April 25, 1931 – February 10, 2026

ST. HELENS- Ruth Adeline Waltner of St. Helens, Oregon was born in Charter Oak, Iowa on April 25, 1931 to Albert and Laura Mantey. She passed away peacefully in her home on February 10, 2026 at age 94.

In 1947, at the age of sixteen, she and her family packed up their 1929 Ford Model A and moved across the country to San Diego, California, where her father accepted a new post as a Lutheran School Teacher. There she met Clarence Waltner Jr., and on July 17, 1955, they were married. They were blessed to celebrate 65 years of marriage before Clarence’s death in September of 2020. In 2022, Ruth’s family moved her to St. Helens, Oregon to be near some of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her new church family at Ascension Lutheran. She attended services and bible studies regularly, and was a generous supporter of the work of the church, including donating the funds for a brand new sign.

Ruth was a life-long Lutheran in both the Missouri Synod and then the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. She lived her faith and was very active in her church congregations. She enjoyed crafting decorations for many church functions. She also played piano, crocheted, sewed, was an avid Bible student, and had a great sense of humor as was evident in the many poetic rhymes she wrote. She was known for her razor-sharp wit, a memory like a steel trap, and for giving health advice to anyone who would listen. Ruth was the longest lived of anyone in hers or Clarence’s family thus far.

In addition to her husband and immediate family members, she was also preceded in death by her son in law Richard Conolly, with whom she was close. She is survived by her three children: her daughter, Jo Conolly, sons, Jim and Jerry Waltner, and daughters-in-law, Vicki and Lorzel. She also leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Rachel Liebelt and Sarah Ogle, Jo’s daughters; Ginger Hicks and April Waltner, Jim and Vicki’s daughters; Katelyn Feil, Brynn Peterson, and Colton Waltner, Jerry and Lorzel’s children; 16 great-grandchildren and Tanisha Casey, her much beloved caregiver in her final days.

It was Ruth’s greatest wish that all of her family and friends would know the love of Jesus Christ and believe in Him who died on the cross to save us all from death and eternal damnation. Her faith was an example to all those who knew her.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” -2 Timothy 4:7-8

She was much loved and will be missed and remembered by many.