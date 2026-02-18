Astoria-Megler Bridge Closure Moved to Next Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Astoria-Megler Bridge will no longer close overnight tomorrow. Instead, the scheduled work has been moved to the overnight hours of Thursday, February 26, due to inclement weather.

The project involves removing the deteriorating toll booth structure on the Oregon-side on-ramp. During the work, the bridge will be fully closed in both directions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Bridge engineers recently identified damage to the wooden roof of the old toll structure and determined it could be at risk of collapse during severe weather. Officials said the bridge itself remains safe for travel, and the emergency work is limited to removing the aging structure.