Amazon Moving Into Massive Warehouse at Longview Wye—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

After years of speculation and silence, it is now confirmed that Amazon will be moving into the massive warehouse along I-5 at the Longview Wye. The announcement comes after incorrect rumors recently spread that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would be operating out of the building in some capacity.

Kelso City Manager Andrew Hamilton made the official announcement at last evening’s City Council meeting. He said the Seattle-based online retail giant will lease the entire warehouse off Exit 36 at 2700 Talley Way for a distribution center.

Hamilton said the move is expected to have major economic implications. Amazon says the facility will bring hundreds of jobs and allow the company to better serve customers as its regional fulfillment network grows. The company will share more details about timing and hiring as they become available. The facility is also expected to generate significant tax revenue for the City of Kelso.

The 1.185-million-square-foot building is owned by Trammell Crow Company. Construction began on the 82-acre site in August 2023. Trammell Crow has not said why it took so long to secure a tenant for the facility.