Weather Today—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Cool weather and lower snow levels are continuing. Last evening, snow was reported in some areas at elevations of around 400 to 500 feet. With freezing temperatures in some locations this morning, be sure to allow extra time for your commute.

Despite below-freezing temperatures forecast for tonight, the Love Overwhelming Severe Weather Shelter will not be open. In an announcement yesterday, Love Overwhelming said that due to a scheduling conflict with the McClelland Arts Center, it cannot remain open for another night. The organization said it, the City of Longview, and community partners are actively working together to explore alternative solutions.