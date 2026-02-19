Headquarters Road Closure Yesterday—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Headquarters Road was closed for more than two hours yesterday after a line valve failed while crews were conducting work. The Cowlitz County Department of Public Works says crews were performing routine landfill line maintenance around 10:30 a.m. when the failure occurred. The malfunction caused increased line pressure, which led to a downstream manhole cover becoming dislodged.

Just before 1 p.m., crews repaired the valve and the road was reopened.