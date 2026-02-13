Weekend Events:

Friday:

The “Heart of Horror” is at the Cinema of Horrors, the old Three Rivers Cinema. It’s on this Friday and Saturday. Only 1,000 tickets are being sold; get them now at CinemaofHorrors.com. It’s the perfect Valentine’s Day date night.

Saturday:

Year-round, the Fair Flea Market is the second Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds.

The Marine Corps vets are inviting all Marine veterans to their monthly brunch and meeting on the second Saturday of each month at Fei’s Carriage, starting at 9 a.m. All Marines are welcome.

The United States Navy Sea Cadet Corps is hosting an open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at VFW Post 1045 on Ocean Beach Highway. Meet the cadets, explore hands-on training opportunities, and see how teens are building confidence, discipline, and real-world skills. Learn more at seacadets.org.

The Second Saturday Cinema is at the Longview Public Library this Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. This is your chance to gather with your community, watch a film with meaningful ideas, and chat about it after the credits roll. This weekend’s film is The Princess Bride.

There is a Valentine’s Day Cocktail Party at the Monticello Hotel on Saturday from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in the Monticello Hotel Ballroom. Enjoy desserts, drinks, dancing, and live music by Stevie Starlight. The cover charge is $15 at the door. This event is hosted by Jacob Johnson and India Thompson.

See Disenchanted this Saturday at the Columbia Theatre. It’s a hilarious musical comedy. Bring a date to the Columbia this Valentine’s Day. Use the code word KUKN for 20% off gold and senior tickets. Upper balcony tickets are only $20. Tickets are available at ColumbiaTheatre.com or at the door. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday:

The Waddington Brothers are live at the Columbia Theatre this Sunday at 3 p.m. The bluegrass group is presented by the Longview-Kelso Community Concert Association.