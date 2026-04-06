Spirit Lake Highway Collision Near Kroll Road—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Two vehicles collided early Sunday afternoon on Spirit Lake Highway in Castle Rock, not far from Chuck’s Shell station, leading to multiple injuries.

Washington State Patrol Public Information Officer Dakota Russell says that troopers responded around 1:37 p.m. to milepost 1.7 of the roadway at Kroll Road. He says that a gray Acura MDX had been making a left turn onto Kroll Road from the left lane while going eastbound toward Toutle. A Dodge pickup truck had been going westbound when the Acura turned in front of it, causing the collision.

One of the vehicles involved was reportedly in the ditch on its side when authorities arrived. All occupants of both vehicles were taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Acura, a 23-year-old Longview woman, was cited for 2nd Degree Negligent Driving.