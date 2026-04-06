Philip Anthony Anshutz: March 26, 1949 — March 22, 2026

KELSO- Philip Anthony Anshutz, a devoted family man, veteran, and lifelong community member, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2026, in Longview, Washington. Born on March 26, 1949, in Roseburg, Oregon, Philip touched the lives of many through his kindness, thoughtful nature, and generous spirit.

Philip’s life was marked by dedication—both in service to his country and to his family. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1970, proudly volunteering during the Vietnam War. He was an active member of the American Legion and Disabled American Veterans; organizations close to his heart.

Philip graduated from Kelso High School in 1967 and continued his studies at Western Business College and Lower Columbia College. He held positions at Weyerhaeuser, King Bearing, Minit Mart, and in the private sector.

Those who knew Philip best will remember his warm and friendly demeanor, his great sense of humor, and his ever-present willingness to put others first. He was thoughtful and devoted to his family. Beyond work, Philip found joy in his numerous hobbies, including hunting, shooting, gardening, operating heavy machinery, and farming — pursuits reflective of his connection to the land and his practical nature.

Philip’s loving family remains a source of strength and remembrance. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his children, Christie, Philip R., Terry J., John, Jackie, and Jerry; brothers Terry L., Randy, and Bob; sister Debbie; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family cherishes the memory of his parents, Robert and Imogene Anshutz, and his sister Maryanne, who preceded him in death.

A Mass celebrating Philip’s life will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, located at 2200 Allen St, Kelso, WA, on April 10, 2026. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. providing family, friends, and all whose lives he touched an opportunity to gather, reflect, and honor him.

Philip’s legacy is one of love, service, and laughter—a legacy that is carried forward by those who knew him. His memory will live on in stories shared, lessons learned, and the enduring bond of family. Though he has passed from this world, the warmth of his spirit remains a guiding light, a reminder of a life well lived, and a heart fully given. He will be dearly missed, but his legacy of kindness, service, and love will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Philip’s honor to the American Diabetes Association or St. Jude Hospital.