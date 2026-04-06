Goble Marina Fire—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It looked like a Viking funeral on the Columbia yesterday afternoon as multiple boats burned at a Goble marina.

The fire broke out just after noon at Scipio’s Goble Landing, where firefighters found two large vessels fully engulfed in flames. A sailboat eventually sank, and a larger boat was partially submerged. Most of the dock system was affected as well.

Multiple local agencies responded. No injuries were reported, and officials say there were no occupants on board the vessels at the time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.