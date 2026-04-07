3 New Castle Rock Firefighter/EMTs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

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For the first time in a long time, the Castle Rock Fire Department is expanding its ranks.
Cowlitz County Fire District 6 announced it has added three new firefighter/EMTs to its career staff; this is the first time it has added new positions in a decade.
Among the new hires is Jack Leavitt; he has more than a decade of experience, starting in Wahkiakum County and more recently at Cowlitz County Fire District 3 in Toutle.
Also joining the ranks are Steven Mata and Spencer Saavedra; both are longtime volunteers with the district who are now transitioning into full-time paid roles.
Fire officials say the additions come as call volumes have increased as the community continues to grow.