3 New Castle Rock Firefighter/EMTs—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

For the first time in a long time, the Castle Rock Fire Department is expanding its ranks.

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 announced it has added three new firefighter/EMTs to its career staff; this is the first time it has added new positions in a decade.

Among the new hires is Jack Leavitt; he has more than a decade of experience, starting in Wahkiakum County and more recently at Cowlitz County Fire District 3 in Toutle.

Also joining the ranks are Steven Mata and Spencer Saavedra; both are longtime volunteers with the district who are now transitioning into full-time paid roles.

Fire officials say the additions come as call volumes have increased as the community continues to grow.