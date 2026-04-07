City of Kalama Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Effect—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Make sure you see bubbles before you drink! The City of Kalama has a precautionary boil water advisory in effect for parts of the city after a water main was damaged, resulting in sediment in the system.

The city says the advisory impacts residents connected to city water on Cloverdale Road from Cloverdale Loop to Green Mountain Road, as well as areas from Green Mountain Road to Cameo Drive.

Crews are currently flushing the lines; bacteria testing will be conducted, with results expected after a 24-hour waiting period. The advisory is expected to remain in place until at least midday tomorrow. The city said they will provide updates on their Facebook page.

Residents are being told to avoid drinking tap water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute and cooled. Showers, laundry, and dishwashing are considered safe during the advisory.

If you do not have water, the city says to contact Director Rasmussen at 360-644-3844.