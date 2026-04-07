19th Legislative District Townhall—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

This evening, Washington 19th Legislative District residents can have their questions answered and hear from their representatives and senator during an hour-long virtual town hall meeting.

Senator Jeff Wilson, along with Representatives Jim Walsh and Joel McEntire, will be holding the online meeting at 6:30 p.m. To participate, you’ll need to register in advance: https://bit.ly/3NTHQ53 . While signing up, you’ll also have the opportunity to submit a question you have.

They say that during this meeting they will discuss the big issues they are facing this year in Olympia, including what happened during the latest legislative session.