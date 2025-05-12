Special 3 Day Filing Period—Klog 100.7 News

The Cowlitz County Elections Office has announced a special 3-day candidate filing period for several local positions that currently have no candidates ahead of the August primary.

The filing period will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday and run through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Open positions include three commissioner seats for the Cowlitz County Cemetery District No. 3 and five commissioner seats for the Woodland Swimming Pool and Recreation District.

For more information or to file, visit the Cowlitz County Elections website.