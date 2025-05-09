Friday:

Longview Pioneer Lions Concession Sale

The Longview Pioneer Lions will be selling Kettle Corn, Caramel Corn, and Cotton Candy this Friday from 10–4 at the 30th Ave. Safeway.

Toutle Elementary School Carnival

The Toutle Elementary School Carnival to benefit the Elementary PTO is Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for games, prizes, hot dogs, and tons of fun!

Mi Familia Swap Meet

The Mi Familia Swap Meet runs every Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 1525 Broadway St. in Longview.

The Olson Bros Band at Ashtown Brewing

The Olson Bros Band brings their high-energy Country/Rock show to Ashtown Brewing THIS Friday at 7 p.m. in Longview! Get your tickets at TheOlsonBrothersBand.com.

The Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz starts this weekend at the Dana Brown Mainstage Theatre at R. A. Long High School. This Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and then on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

Harvey at Stageworks Northwest

Harvey is at Stageworks Northwest for its final weekend; the show is Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. It is about Elwood and his best friend, an invisible six-foot rabbit named Harvey.

Marine Corps Vets Brunch & Meeting

The Marine Corps Vets are inviting all Marine Vets to their monthly brunch and meeting on the 2nd Saturday of each month at Fei’s Carriage (what used to be The Regent), starting at 9 a.m. All Marines are welcome.

Lower Columbia School Gardens Plant Sale & Celebration

The Lower Columbia School Gardens Plant Sale and Celebration is Saturday 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at Northlake Elementary in Longview.

Cowlitz Community Farmers Market

The Cowlitz Community Farmers Market is back! Every Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Fairgrounds on 7th Avenue.

Rose Valley Grange Spring Bazaar & Bake Sale

Rose Valley Grange’s annual Spring Bazaar and Bake Sale is THIS SATURDAY, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. This event benefits the Rose Valley Grange.

Fair Flea Market

Year-round, the Fair Flea Market is the 2nd Saturday of every month, 9–3 in the Youth Building at the Wahkiakum County Fairgrounds.

Mother’s Day Market

The Mother’s Day Market is this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come to 1339 Commerce Ave for amazing local vendors gathering at Tsugawa Garden and Wellness in Longview for a small, festive indoor market!

Mother’s Day Crafting at Kelso Public Library

Head to the Kelso Public Library on May 10th, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. for Mother’s Day crafting. It’s Lollipop Flower Crafts, while supplies last.

Longview Trinket Exchange

This Saturday is Longview’s first Trinket Exchange. Bring your collection of small, cute, and weird items to Cafe Guse from 12 to 1 p.m. to make new friends and trade your treasures.

Lee Rocker and the Stray Cats at the Columbia Theatre

Lee Rocker and the Stray Cats are at the Columbia Theatre Saturday at 7:30 p.m.