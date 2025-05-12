Go 4th Festival Buttons for Sale—Klog 100.7 News

It’s that time of year again — Go Fourth Festival buttons are now on sale! You can pick one up at select local businesses for just $2.

The purchase supports the Longview Go 4th Festival, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration at Lake Sacajawea. The week-long event features live music, market food, a parade, the popular Cardboard Boat Regatta, a timber show, and of course, fireworks.

Buying a button also enters you into a drawing for a chance to win prizes.