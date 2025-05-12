DUI Crash Near Cinebar—Klog 100.7 News

A motorcyclist was injured in a DUI-related crash on Saturday evening along State Route 508 near Cinebar.

The Washington State Patrol says the collision occurred at around 5:24 p.m. near milepost 16, north of Lake Mayfield. According to the report, 39-year-old Johnny Collier of Cinebar was heading eastbound on a motorcycle when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck a Ford F250 driven by 39-year-old James Wright of Mossyrock.

Collier was transported by ambulance to Providence Centralia Hospital. He has since been charged with DUI and reckless driving.

Wright and his passenger were not injured in the crash.