Kelso/Longview City Council Candidates for August Primary Elections—Klog 100.7 News

Filing week is now over, and the candidate list is set for the upcoming August Primary Elections. A total of 84 candidates filed for 58 different offices across Cowlitz County.

In the Longview City Council races, there were several last-minute shake-ups on Friday. Technical writer Claire Pang and Nic Aguirre both filed to run for the seat currently held by Councilmember MaryAlice Wallis, who is not seeking re-election. They join attorney Mike Claxton and retired doctor PJ Peterson in a four-way race for that open seat.

Meanwhile, marketing data scientist Josh Carter withdrew from that race on Friday and instead filed for the seat currently held by Councilmember Angie Wean. He joins teacher Oliver Black and investment advisor Chris Bryant in that contest.

Real estate agent Marianne Chambers also filed Friday, just before the deadline. Chambers will face retired union leader Wayne Nichols and current Mayor Spencer Boudreau for the seat Boudreau currently holds.

In the Kelso City Council races, there were no changes on Friday. One race will go unopposed—no one filed to challenge incumbent Councilmember Mike Karnofski. Facility Manager Eric McCradall will take on incumbent Brian Wood, while the seat currently held by Deputy Mayor Kimberly Lafebvre has drawn three candidates: Lafebvre, claim specialist Sean Legry, and Jackie Collins.

The full list of candidates is available on the Cowlitz County Elections website.