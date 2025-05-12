Heritage Blvd Home Destroyed in Fire—Klog 100.7 News

Residents of a West Longview home lost everything Saturday afternoon after a fire destroyed their residence in the Heron Pointe Mobile Home Park.

According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire began on the back patio of a home on Heritage Boulevard. By the time firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames and the fire was spreading to nearby trees. Wind conditions also caused heat damage to the siding of a neighboring home, though that structure did not catch fire.

The fire was brought under control roughly 40 minutes after crews arrived. Battalion Chief Matt Amos noted that wind played a significant role in the fire’s rapid spread. “We haven’t had much rain this spring, and the dried-out yard debris and vegetation adjacent to the fire, combined with the wind, contributed to the spread of fire to neighboring residences,” Amos said.

No one required hospitalization, but two individuals were evaluated at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The residents displaced by the fire are receiving help from the Longview Union Fire Fighters IAFF Local 828. Through their fire voucher program, the homeowners were given gift cards to Bob’s Sporting Goods for clothing and household items, and to Safeway for food.