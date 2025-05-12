West Side Highway Drive By Shooting—Klog 100.7 News

A juvenile male is in custody following a shooting that injured four people Friday afternoon in Lexington.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded at approximately 3:36 p.m. to a residence in the 1800 block of West Side Highway near Riverside Park after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, deputies found three individuals at the home with gunshot wounds. One victim was airlifted by Life Flight, while the other two were transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center.

A fourth person, later identified as the juvenile suspect, arrived separately at St. John with a gunshot wound. All individuals involved are expected to survive, though current conditions have not been publicly released.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation during a child exchange. A group arrived at the residence in a vehicle, an argument broke out, and shots were fired. Authorities confirm the people involved were known to each other.

The juvenile male has been booked into the Cowlitz County Juvenile Detention Center on three counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.