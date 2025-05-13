Harding Street Alley Closure for Fire Hydrant Installation—Klog 100.7 News

An alley along Lake Sacajawea will be closed for the next few days as crews work to install a new fire hydrant.

The closure is located behind 2633 Harding Street, on the south side of the lake near RA Long High School. Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. today and is expected to be completed by 4 p.m. on Thursday.

During the project, local access will be maintained, but through traffic will not be allowed.