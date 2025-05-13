Overnight Closures on I-5 Near Ridgefield Through May 23rd—Klog 100.7 News 

Starting tonight, drivers can expect overnight lane closures on I-5 at Exit 14 for Pioneer Street near Ridgefield. The closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and are scheduled to continue through May 23.

Tonight, the center and right lanes of southbound I-5 will be closed. Over the next week and a half, lane closures will vary between one and two lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the freeway.

Contractor crews, working for the City of Ridgefield in coordination with the Washington State Department of Transportation, will be installing a decorative art screen on the Pioneer Street overpass during the closure period.