St. Helens Assistant Coaches Suspended After Targeting Youth Player—Klog 100.7 News

Two assistant coaches from a St. Helens youth softball team have been suspended after reportedly targeting an 11-year-old player during a weekend tournament in Newberg, Oregon.

According to KOIN 6 News, the incident occurred on Sunday when Brinley Stephens, a member of the Astoria Future Fish, made a big hit during a game. The hit prompted some St. Helens assistant coaches to rush onto the field, confront the umpire, and accuse Stephens of being too old and too physically developed to participate in the tournament. They demanded to see her birth certificate.

Stephens, who is nearly 5 feet 10 inches tall, was left in tears following the confrontation. Despite the disruption, no players or coaches were ejected, and the game continued. Astoria ultimately won the matchup, but tensions remained high. During the post-game handshake, one of the St. Helens coaches was caught on camera flipping off Astoria parents.

In response, the North American Fastpitch Association (NAFA), the organization overseeing the tournament, launched an investigation and took disciplinary action. The male assistant coach received a suspension for the remainder of the year, while the female assistant coach was given a 10-day suspension and placed on probation for the rest of the season. NAFA described the coaches’ actions as “indefensible.”