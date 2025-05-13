Life Flight From Kalama High School Football Field—Klog 100.7 News

A life flight was called to the Kalama High School football field Monday morning in response to an isolated medical emergency.

The Kalama Police Department posted that there was no ongoing threat or cause for concern for families or students. They asked parents not to call the school or come to campus, adding that the situation was under control. The life flight request came in around 9:45 a.m.

While it was not confirmed whether the individual involved was a student, authorities stated that the person’s family had been notified right away. Kalama Police also extended their thanks to Kalama School District staff for their quick response and initial medical care.

Further details about the nature of the emergency or the current condition of the individual have not been released.