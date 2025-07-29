Special 3-Day Filing Period for Castle Rock City Council Position 3—Klog 100.7 News

A special three-day filing period has been scheduled for Castle Rock City Council Position 3, following the recent resignation of Councilmember John Whalen.

Interested candidates can file online or in person at the Cowlitz County Auditor’s Office during regular business hours from 8 a.m. on August 11 through 5 p.m. on August 13. If more than one candidate files, a lot draw will be held on August 13 to determine the order of names on the November ballot.

Whalen was elected in 2023, and the term for Position 3 runs through 2027.