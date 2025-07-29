Aloha Woman Arrested For Alleged Role in Child Sex Abuse Scheme in St. Helens—Klog 100.7 News

A 37-year-old Aloha woman has been arrested in connection with a child sex abuse investigation in St. Helens.

According to the St. Helens Police Department, Sharlena Roberts-Oviatt was indicted by a Columbia County Grand Jury on July 17 on 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Her arrest follows an 11-month investigation.

Police say Roberts-Oviatt was taken into custody near her residence in Aloha after a search warrant was executed. She is currently being held in the Columbia County Jail on $200,000 bail.

Investigators have not released additional details about the alleged abuse scheme. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Edwards or Chief Smith at 503-397-1521.