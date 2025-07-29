Injury At Cowlitz County Fair Carnival—Klog 100.7 News

A person was hospitalized Saturday evening after suffering a leg injury on the Ferris wheel at the Cowlitz County Fair Carnival.

According to Battalion Chief Eric Koreis, Longview Fire Department EMTs responded to the fairgrounds just before 8 p.m. following reports of a traumatic leg injury. The rider had reportedly placed their leg outside the cabin when it was struck by a metal bar on the ride.

The individual was transported by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. No information has been released regarding their identity or age.