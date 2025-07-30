Ocean Beach Highway Work Near Gray’s River—Klog 100.7 News

Injury At Cowlitz County Fair Carnival—Klog 100.7 NewsJuly 29, 2025
Drivers should expect delays today and tomorrow on Ocean Beach Highway in Wahkiakum County as maintenance crews work to repair the driving surface.
The project covers a 2.5-mile stretch near Grays River, between Fossil Creek at milepost 19.7 and KM Mountain at milepost 22.2. From 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, only one lane will be open. Flaggers will be on site directing traffic, and vehicles will be guided through the area by a pilot car.