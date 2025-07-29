August 5th Primary 1 Week Away—Klog 100.7 News

There’s just one week left to return ballots for the August 6 primary election. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. next Tuesday. The top two candidates in each race will advance to the November election.

Voter information can be found in the pamphlet mailed to households or online at the Cowlitz County Elections website.

As of Monday, only 11.13% of ballots sent out in the county had been returned.

Ballots can be returned by mail, placed in an official drop box, or delivered in person to the Cowlitz County Elections Office.