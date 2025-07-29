Delay on Spirit Lake Highway for Power Pole Work Continued—Klog 100.7 News

Work along Spirit Lake Highway that began Monday has been extended into today.

Crews are continuing work on three existing power poles between Toutle and Kid Valley from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at milepost 15.43 at the Toledo Cutoff, milepost 17.3 near the North Fork Toutle River, and milepost 19.27 in Kid Valley. Flaggers will be directing traffic through each work zone.