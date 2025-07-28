Roderick Elton Minear: July 15, 1934 — July 22, 2025

LONGVIEW- Roderick Elton Minear, a beloved member of his community, passed away on July 22, 2025, in Longview, Washington, where he was also born on July 15, 1934. He lived a life marked by faith, service, and generosity, leaving an indelible impact on all who knew him.

Roderick’s unwavering commitment to his faith was exemplified through his active participation at the First Baptist Church, where he faithfully served the congregation. His Christian values guided him in all aspects of his life, and he approached each day with a Godly spirit. Beyond his spiritual dedication, he exhibited a deep sense of patriotism and generosity, often contributing to various causes and charities, reflecting his kind-hearted nature.

Roderick enjoyed a fulfilling educational journey, culminating with his graduation from R.A. Long High School. Following his education, he honored his country by serving in the U.S. Army for four years, an experience that further instilled in him a sense of duty and pride.

In his personal life, Roderick cherished the moments spent with his family, particularly enjoying dinners and movies with his son, David Minear, and daughter, Wendy Rafalski. These experiences spoke to his role as a devoted father, emphasizing the love he shared for his children.

Among his many hobbies, Roderick found joy in the challenge of crossword puzzles and the intricacies of jigsaw puzzles. He was also a cat lover, finding companionship and comfort in the presence of his furry friends.

Roderick faced his final days with the same bravery and dignity that he had displayed throughout his life. Early on the morning of his passing, he experienced a fall while getting out of bed, leading to his transport to the emergency room. Despite the circumstances, his family was able to ensure his passing was met with comfort and care, an echo of the loving environment he cultivated throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his devoted children, David Minear and Wendy Rafalski. Roderick joins his deceased family members, including his father, Dale A. Minear, his mother, Mary Ellen Hall, and his brother, Dale Alan Minear.

Roderick Elton Minear will be remembered for his strong faith, generous heart, and the cherished memories he created with his family and friends. His legacy of love and kindness will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him.