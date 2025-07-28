4-Vehicle Crash on Lewis River Road East of Woodland—Klog 100.7 News

One person was hospitalized after a four-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Lewis River Road in East Woodland.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:20 p.m. near milepost 51. Troopers say 60-year-old Elder Morris of Carlton, Oregon, was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram northbound when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and struck a southbound semi-truck driven by 52-year-old Gerry McDonald of Castle Rock.

Debris from the crash struck a 2025 Toyota Tacoma traveling behind Morris, driven by 52-year-old Neil Bryson of Woodland. The fourth vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Silverado driven by 29-year-old Jacob Dailey of Toledo, traveling southbound, hit a wheel that had come off Morris’s truck.

Morris was the only person injured and was taken by ambulance to Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. He was cited for improper lane use.

Everyone involved had been wearing seatbelts, and drugs or alcohol were not a factor.