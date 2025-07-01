Shoulder Closures on I-5 Between Castle Rock & Chehalis—Klog 100.7 News

Motorcycle Rider Ejected from Bike on I-5 Near Kalama—Klog 100.7 NewsJune 30, 2025
Be prepared for shoulder closures on I-5 if you’re driving between Castle Rock and Chehalis today or tomorrow. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be mowing grassy areas between milepost 52 and milepost 80 each day from 6:30am to 4pm.
The work improves visibility, reduces fire risk, and helps prevent plants from encroaching onto the roadway.