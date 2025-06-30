Motorcycle Rider Ejected from Bike on I-5 Near Kalama—Klog 100.7 News

An Astoria man was hospitalized yesterday after being ejected from his motorcycle while riding on I-5 in the Kalama area.

The Washington State Patrol identified the rider as 30-year-old Robert Collier. He was transported from the scene to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center with serious injuries.

The crash occurred at around 4:50pm on northbound I-5 at the milepost 32 exit. Collier had been riding in the center lane when, for an unknown reason, he veered toward the right shoulder and up an embankment. He was then ejected into the grass beneath the overpass.

Collier was wearing a helmet, and drugs or alcohol were not involved.