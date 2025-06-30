Longview City Council Community Meeting on Illegal Camping in Public Parks—Klog 100.7 News

A community meeting will be held tonight at the McClelland Arts Center in Longview to address the city’s new zero-tolerance ordinance on illegal camping in public parks, which was passed earlier this month.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will focus on the Task Force’s theme: “Solutions, Safety, and Public Collaboration.” The evening will begin with a brief presentation, followed by an open discussion aimed at identifying potential solutions.

The Task Force, composed of local government leaders, law enforcement, behavioral health professionals, service providers, and regional partners, was formed to address unlawful behavior in public spaces and to enhance the safety and livability of Longview’s parks and facilities.

City Manager Jennifer Will said in the release that this meeting is about finding solutions: “This isn’t about pointing fingers, it’s about joining forces. We are committed to finding actionable solutions that protect public safety and support the important work being done by our law enforcement, Behavioral Health Unit, and community partners.”

Topics for discussion include current enforcement ordinances, success stories, ongoing challenges, improved coordination among partners, and gathering community feedback.